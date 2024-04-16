The Work Goes On: "This Is Generational Work" with Samantha Shaak | HealthBEAT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and Samantha Shaak, the acting Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, discuss filling big shoes in their respective roles, and the importance of the Pool Institute in the community.

Samantha talks about her journey to joining the Institute, what motivates her to work in community health improvement, and the idea that the solutions they seek won't come overnight.

(Original air-date: 4/15/24)