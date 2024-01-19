Protecting the Environment and Our Health with Christopher Kocher | HealthBEAT

Christopher Kocher, President of the Wildlands Conservancy, is no stranger to the outdoors. He's spent his career raising community awareness about our region's conservation needs and has developed key partnerships that are vital to protecting our land.

On this episode, Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health sit down with Christopher to talk about the history, and what will eventually be the legacy, of the Wildlands Conservancy. They dive into the importance of a clean environment and outdoor spaces for our health, and the programs that seek to provide access to nature.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/18/24)