HealthBEAT

Using the Currency of Trust with Samantha Shaak, David Park, and Shawn Duncan | HealthBEAT

By Greg Capogna
Published December 19, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST
Dr. Samantha Shaak (top left), David Park (top right), and Shawn Duncan (bottom left)
Dr. Samantha Shaak (top left), David Park (top right), and Shawn Duncan (bottom left)

What are place-based solutions, and why are they the most effective way of solving neighborhood development issues?

Greg Capogna and co-host Dr. Samantha Shaak of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome David Park and Shawn Duncan from Focused Community Strategies (FCS), an organization using holistic approaches for community development in Atlanta, Georgia.

The group discusses the use of place-based strategies and the importance of building trust to use as currency in community development rather than the basic currency of money.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/18/23)

HealthBEAT Leonard Parker Pool Institute for HealthDr. Samantha ShaakDavid ParkShawn DuncanFocused Community Strategiescommunity developmentplace-based solutionsAtlanta, GeorgiaLehigh Valley
Greg Capogna
Greg Capogna is WDIY's Executive Director. He also hosts a number of public affairs programs including HealthBEAT, Active Lehigh Valley, and On Every Main Street.
