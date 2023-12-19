Using the Currency of Trust with Samantha Shaak, David Park, and Shawn Duncan | HealthBEAT

What are place-based solutions, and why are they the most effective way of solving neighborhood development issues?

Greg Capogna and co-host Dr. Samantha Shaak of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome David Park and Shawn Duncan from Focused Community Strategies (FCS), an organization using holistic approaches for community development in Atlanta, Georgia.

The group discusses the use of place-based strategies and the importance of building trust to use as currency in community development rather than the basic currency of money.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/18/23)