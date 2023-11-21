© 2023
HealthBEAT

The Healing Power of Art with Max Weintraub | HealthBEAT

By Greg Capogna
Published November 21, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST

Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Max Weintraub, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Allentown Art Museum, for a discussion on the positive effects of art on health.

The group examines topics like the benefits art can have on mental health, the ability to measure changes in yourself through art, and the value of making places like art museums accessible and welcoming to the entire community.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/20/23)

HealthBEAT Leonard Parker Pool Institute for HealthArtArt TherapyAllentown Art MuseumMax WeintraubMental Health
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
