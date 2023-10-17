© 2023
HealthBEAT

The Fight for Housing Equality with Yusuf Dahl | HealthBEAT

By Greg Capogna
Published October 17, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT

Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Yusuf Dahl, the founder of the Real Estate Lab and the Executive Director for The Century Promise to discuss how his past experiences with the criminal justice system made him who he is today and guided him to the fight for housing equality.

The group elaborates on why housing is such a key factor in health, and the need for change in requirements for housing.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/16/23)

Tags
HealthBEAT Leonard Parker Pool Institute for HealthReal EstateReal Estate LabThe Century PromiseHousingYusuf Dahl
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
