Exploring 'The Spirit of We' with Cohesion's Darian and Yolanda Colbert | HealthBEAT

Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Darian and Yolanda Colbert from the Cohesion Network for a conversation about "the spirit of we."

Darian and Yolanda talk about how they host community meetings in Franklin Park, the meaning of power in the context of community organizing, the importance of leadership roles for women, and why we need to have a strong civic muscle and voice.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/18/23)