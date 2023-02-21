© 2023


HealthBEAT

Relationships, Data and a Need for Teachers: ASD Superintendent Dr. Carol Birks | HealthBEAT

By Greg Capogna
Published February 21, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST
Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Dr. Carol Birks, acting superintendent for the Allentown School District.

Together, they talk about the importance of education as a social determinant of health, the usefulness of data in determining the right approach, the need for new teachers, as well as Dr. Birks's plans for the district going forward.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/20/23)

Tags
HealthBEAT Dr. Carol BirkssuperintendentAllentown School DistrictEducationdatateachersSocial Determinants of Healthparental engagementschool fundingLeonard Parker Pool Institute for Health
