HealthBeat.png
HealthBEAT

Urban Renewal and Growing Up in Allentown: The Story of Daniel Bosket | HealthBEAT

By Greg Capogna
Published January 19, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST
HB1-16-23.png

Greg Capogna and his co-host Ed Meehan from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Daniel Bosket, director of the Community Action Development Corporation and president of the Allentown NAACP.

They talk about the Lehigh Valley's history of excellence within its Black community, as well as its trials, tribulations, as well as signs of progress and opportunity. They also chat about Dan's experiences growing up in Allentown, the impact of urban renewal, and how different social determinants of health have impacted the community.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/16/23)

HealthBEAT
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
