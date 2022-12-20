42 Years of Helping People: The Life and Career of Ronald Dendas | HealthBEAT

On this episode of HealthBEAT, Greg Capogna commemorates the retirement of program co-host Ronald Dendas from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health by sitting down with Ron and looking back at his 42-year career serving the Lehigh Valley region.

From his start in corrections to coordinating AIDSNET, to working with the social determinants of health and more, Ron not only recounts his journey and achievements, but also looks toward the future.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/19/22)