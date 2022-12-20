© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you to everyone who contributed to WDIY's 2022 Year-End Membership Drive! We couldn't be here without you.
HealthBeat.png
HealthBEAT

42 Years of Helping People: The Life and Career of Ronald Dendas | HealthBEAT

By Greg Capogna
Published December 20, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST
RD-HB-12-19-22.jpg

On this episode of HealthBEAT, Greg Capogna commemorates the retirement of program co-host Ronald Dendas from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health by sitting down with Ron and looking back at his 42-year career serving the Lehigh Valley region.

From his start in corrections to coordinating AIDSNET, to working with the social determinants of health and more, Ron not only recounts his journey and achievements, but also looks toward the future.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/19/22)

Tags
HealthBEAT Ronald DendascorrectionsAIDSNETSocial Determinants of HealthHIV/AIDSPrisondrug and alcohol recoveryCounselingEdward MeehanLeonard Parker Pool Institute for Healthretirement
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
Related Content