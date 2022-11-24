© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY has resumed broadcasting on 93.9 FM in the Easton/Phillipsburg area at reduced power. We are continuing to make equipment repairs to restore full power.
HealthBeat.png
HealthBEAT

Assessing and Combatting the Diabetes Epidemic with LVHN's Dr. Beth Careyva | HealthBEAT

Published November 24, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST
hb-ed-beth.png

Greg Capogna and co-host Edward Meehan from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health welcome Dr. Beth Careyva from Lehigh Valley Health Network for a discussion about an epidemic affecting many in the Lehigh Valley - diabetes.

For National Diabetes Month, they talk about why diabetes case numbers are on the rise, how social determinants of health impact diabetes, as well as possible solutions and actions people can take to hopefully avoid diabetes and live healthy lives.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/21/22)

Tags
HealthBEAT Dr. Beth CareyvaDiabetesSocial Determinants of HealthHealthNational Diabetes Monthcortisolracial disparitiesLehigh Valley Health NetworkLeonard Parker Pool Institute for Health
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
Related Content