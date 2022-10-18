© 2022
‘Community Is the Oldest Entity We Have for Healing’: The Importance of Place-Based Work | HealthBEAT

Published October 18, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT
hb_4.jpg

Greg Capogna welcomes Edward Meehan and Ronald Dendas from the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health for a conversation about the importance of place-based work.

As part of their discussion, they talk about how the different social determinants of health are interconnected, a new report released by the nonprofit Enterprise Community Partners, addressing housing stability, and more.

Catch HealthBEAT the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/17/22)

Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
