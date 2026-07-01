Climate Technology | Environmental Minute

Hello and welcome to Environmental Minute! This is a segment brought to you by WDIY, in part by the Estate of Don Miles, and I am your host, Maddie Yang, a junior in high school at Moravian Academy, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. I am super passionate about all things climate change, sustainability, and empowering and educating others to take action against the climate crisis. My goal for this segment is to provide listeners with a glimpse to a whole variety of topics in the vast realm of sustainability from biodiversity to ecotourism, and plant-based diets to sustainable swamps.

Today’s episode is all about climate tech. In today’s world it is easy to feel overwhelmed, about climate change (see last month’s environmental minute about the correlation between climate change and mental health!). Rising temperatures, extreme weather, and environmental degradation are all unpredictable and make the future seem uncertain.

This is where climate tech comes in. Climate tech refers to technologies designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, remove carbon from the atmosphere, or help communities adapt to climate impacts. And right now, it’s one of the fastest-growing areas of innovation in the world.

Fossil fuels are one of the biggest topics, becoming almost a buzzword in this conversation. For over a century, fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas have powered our homes, cars, and industries. But they also account for a major portion of global emissions.

That’s where renewable energy comes in.

Solar panels and wind turbines are now more efficient and affordable than ever before. In many places, renewable energy is actually cheaper than fossil fuels. Advances in battery storage are also making it possible to store energy for later use, solving the problem of intermittent supply.

But energy innovation goes beyond just generating electricity.

There’s also growing interest in green hydrogen. If you’re unfamiliar, green hydrogen is a type of fuel created using renewable energy that produces no carbon emissions when used. It has the potential to transform industries like shipping and steel manufacturing, which are difficult to decarbonize.

Another major area of climate tech is carbon capture.

Some technologies are designed to capture carbon dioxide directly from industrial sources, preventing it from entering the atmosphere. Others go a step further, pulling carbon straight out of the air. Once captured, carbon can be stored underground or reused in products like building materials.While still developing, these technologies could play a key role in reaching global climate goals.

And of course, the big one that everyone knows — electric vehicles. Electric vehicles — or EVs — are becoming increasingly common. With improved battery life, expanding charging infrastructure, and falling costs, EVs are moving from niche to mainstream. Teslas may be the most well-known name in the industry, but many other vehicle brands have their own electric vehicles, whether they be hybrid, using a combination of gasoline and electricity, or fully electric.

Cities are also rethinking transportation systems by investing in public transit, bike infrastructure, and walkable urban design — all of which reduce emissions while improving quality of life.

Agriculture is another space where climate tech is making an impact. Farmers are using data-driven tools like sensors and satellite imaging to optimize water use and reduce waste. Researchers are developing crops that can withstand drought and extreme temperatures.There’s even innovation in food itself — including plant-based and lab-grown alternatives designed to reduce the environmental footprint of traditional meat production. Lab-grown meat, also known as cultured meat, is made by taking a small biopsy of cells from a live animal, which are then multiplied in bioreactors, brewed in broth, creating tissue.

But here’s something important to remember: climate tech isn’t just about inventing new tools.

Oftentimes, it's just about scaling them.

A breakthrough in a lab doesn’t matter unless it can be used widely, affordably, and equitably. That requires investment, infrastructure, and supportive policies.

It also requires people.

Engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and educators all play a role in bringing climate tech to life. Even consumers influence the direction of innovation through the choices they make every day.

Climate tech is not some distant future — it’s happening right now. And it’s creating opportunities across fields, from coding and engineering to business, law, and communications.

But while technology is powerful, it’s not a silver bullet.

Addressing climate change will also require changes in behavior, stronger policies, and global cooperation. Climate tech work is part of a larger system of solutions, which must all work in tandem with each other.

Climate tech is abundant with potential — a chance to rethink how we live, build, and interact with the planet.

Thank you so much for tuning into this episode of Environmental Minute, and I hope this conversation has inspired you to think about the power of ecotourism. Until next time, I’m Maddie Yang, and this has been Environmental Minute.

