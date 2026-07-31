Economic Pulse: Week of 7/31/26

The FED held its rate steady

During the July meeting of the Fed's Open Market Committee (FOMC), the members decided to keep their rate unchanged, continuing the trend from their previous four meetings in 2026. The last adjustment made by the Fed was a 25-basis-point cut last December.

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(Original air-date: 7/31/26)

