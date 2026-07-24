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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 7/24/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published July 24, 2026 at 1:19 PM EDT

The Lehigh Valley’s Labor Market

According to the PA Department of Labor and Industry, Lehigh Valley's seasonally adjusted payroll employment rose to 406,000 in June, an increase of 3,000 jobs in a year; however, its long-term trend, somewhat similar to the national data, has been flat since last September.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 7/24/26)

Tags
Economic Pulse Lehigh Valleylabor marketDepartment of Labor & Industrypayroll jobsEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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