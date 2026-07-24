Economic Pulse: Week of 7/24/26

The Lehigh Valley’s Labor Market

According to the PA Department of Labor and Industry, Lehigh Valley's seasonally adjusted payroll employment rose to 406,000 in June, an increase of 3,000 jobs in a year; however, its long-term trend, somewhat similar to the national data, has been flat since last September.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 7/24/26)

