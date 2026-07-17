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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 7/17/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published July 17, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT

Inflation

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped by 0.4% in June, almost entirely due to drop in oil prices. This lowered the overall inflation rate to 3.5% over the past 12 months. And while this is the average, close to us, Philadelphia’s inflation is 5.4%.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 7/17/26)

Tags
Economic Pulse InflationBureau of Labor StatisticsConsumer Price Indexoil pricesEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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