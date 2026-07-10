Economic Pulse: Week of 7/10/26

Retail Sales Rose Faster Than Expected

The latest Census Bureau data shows 0.9% growth in retail sales in May, marking the fourth straight month of expansion and lifting total spending to $764 billion. Year-over-year, that is a whopping 6.9% jump.

Nominal figures show how much cash is changing hands, but inflation is doing the heavy lifting. Adjusted for rising prices, that 6.9% annual surge shrinks to a much lower, however, still respectable 2.6%.

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Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 7/10/26)

