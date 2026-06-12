Economic Pulse: Week of 6/12/26

Inflation rose to 4.2% in May

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.5% in May. This rise has led to an overall inflation rate of 4.2% over the past 12 months. Over the last 3 months, inflation has risen at an annual rate of 8.2%, a 7-fold increase compared with the same period last year.

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Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 6/12/26)

