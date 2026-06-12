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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 6/12/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published June 12, 2026 at 2:22 PM EDT

Inflation rose to 4.2% in May

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.5% in May. This rise has led to an overall inflation rate of 4.2% over the past 12 months. Over the last 3 months, inflation has risen at an annual rate of 8.2%, a 7-fold increase compared with the same period last year.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 6/12/26)

Tags
Economic Pulse InflationBureau of Labor StatisticsConsumer Price IndexEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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