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Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 6/5/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published June 5, 2026 at 2:22 PM EDT

The housing market is hitting the brakes!

In the US, demand for housing is at its lowest level since the Great Recession, declining by 1.3 million units per year below its pre-Covid average for this century. The median price of existing homes sold has also dropped since the middle of last year, although their inflation-adjusted prices have been dropping since 2021.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 6/5/26)

Tags
Economic Pulse housing marketSalesEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
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