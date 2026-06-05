Economic Pulse: Week of 6/5/26

The housing market is hitting the brakes!

In the US, demand for housing is at its lowest level since the Great Recession, declining by 1.3 million units per year below its pre-Covid average for this century. The median price of existing homes sold has also dropped since the middle of last year, although their inflation-adjusted prices have been dropping since 2021.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 6/5/26)

