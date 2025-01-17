Economic Pulse: Week of 1/17/25

Inflation

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.4% in December, resulting in a 2.9% inflation for 2024-half a percent below 2023's and less than half of 2022's inflation rates.

For the first time in four years, U.S. inflation has returned to this century's average range of 2.2 to 2.9%, bringing some sense of normalcy to the economy.

