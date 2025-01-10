© 2025
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 1/10/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published January 10, 2025 at 12:51 PM EST

Car Sales in the U.S.

For most people, cars represent the second-biggest financial commitment after housing. While a home typically claims the lion’s share of a budget, cars quickly climb the expense ladder—not because of their upfront cost alone, but because of how often they’re purchased and the ongoing expenses they bring along for the ride.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 1/10/25)

