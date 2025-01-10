Economic Pulse: Week of 1/10/25

Car Sales in the U.S.

For most people, cars represent the second-biggest financial commitment after housing. While a home typically claims the lion’s share of a budget, cars quickly climb the expense ladder—not because of their upfront cost alone, but because of how often they’re purchased and the ongoing expenses they bring along for the ride.

(Original air-date: 1/10/25)