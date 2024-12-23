© 2024
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 12/20/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published December 23, 2024 at 10:55 AM EST

The FED dropped its rate by a quarter of a percent

After raising its rates 11 times between March 2022 and July 2023, the FED cut its rate for the second time 5 weeks by another quarter of a percent. After two substantial government funds transfers to the general public in 2020 and a subsequent one in 2021, personal savings of Americans spiked to more than six times its previous level and, of course, since we obviously couldn’t keep that money in our pockets, so, we not only spent all of it as fast as we could, we then increased our debt by 11%.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 12/20/24)

Economic Pulse Federal ReserveSavingsDebtEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
