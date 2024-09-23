© 2024
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 9/20/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published September 23, 2024 at 11:06 AM EDT

Inflation & interest rates

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by two-tenth of 1% in August, dropping the inflation rate over the last 12 months to 2.5%. This is the 2nd month in a row when inflation has been below 3% in over three years. It is important to note that this does not mean prices are decreasing; the last calendar year with negative inflation was 1954, and that was not a good year as the economy was in a recession part of that year.

(Original air-date: 9/20/24)

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
