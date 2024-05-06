© 2024
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 5/3/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published May 6, 2024 at 10:50 AM EDT

Federal Reserves is holding its lending rate constant.

 Between March 2022 and July 2023, the FED raised its lending rate 11 times from almost zero to 5.3%, its highest rate in 23 years. The FED has a dual statutory mandate to seek price stability and maximize employment.

(Original air-date: 5/3/24)

