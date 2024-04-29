© 2024
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 4/26/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published April 29, 2024 at 5:20 PM EDT

The GDP up 1.6%

Hot off the press: on April 25th, the Bureau of Economic Analysis’s (BEA) advanced estimate of the 1st quarter's growth is 4.8%, which, adjusted for inflation, gives us a real growth rate of 1.6%, lower than expected. Nonetheless, this places the economy's real growth rate over the past four quarters at 3.0%, notably surpassing the century's average of 2.2%.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 4/26/24)

