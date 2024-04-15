© 2024
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 3/12/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published April 15, 2024 at 12:10 PM EDT

Gasoline prices highest for the year

As of this taping, the price of regular gas in the Valley averages around $3.61. Very close to the national average of $3.63 per gallon. For the first time since February of last year, gas prices have been higher than their previous year’s level, albeit by less than half a cent. However, they are well below their record high of $5, established during the second week of June 2022.

(Original air-date: 4/5/24)

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
