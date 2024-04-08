Economic Pulse: Week of 4/5/24

Are we leaving this $34 trillion and rising national debt to our children to pay?

The national debt is now at $34 trillion and appears to continue to rise for the foreseeable future. This puts the national debt at 121% of the GDP, which is huge but below its record high of 133% in the 2nd quarter of 2020. And while 2020’s Covid emergency made it an exception, national debt did not exceed 121% of the GDP even during WWII. Carrying debt creates several issues, the most pressing one being interest payment.

(Original air-date: 4/5/24)