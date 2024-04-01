Economic Pulse: Week of 3/29/24

Inflation at 3.2%

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted consumer price index (CPI) rose by a larger than expected 0.4 in February, making the inflation rate over the last 12 months 3.2%, while almost half of last year's level, it has not dropped since last October.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

