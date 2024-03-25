© 2024
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 3/22/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published March 25, 2024 at 12:16 PM EDT

How does business borrowing affect the economy?         

Of all the indicators of the economy's future growth, the volume and change in the level of business borrowing stand out as significant barometers of future economic activity. Business borrowing is typically for expansion purposes. Banks do not easily grant loans solely to cover payroll expenses, especially not on a recurring basis.

(Original air-date: 3/22/24)

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
