Economic Pulse: Week of 2/9/24

The Lehigh Valley business sentiment trend Shows a slight improvement.

The Lehigh Valley's Business Sentiment Index (BSI) post-COVID peaked in July 2021 and dropped as inflation rose. As inflation started to subside, the index stopped falling, and since last July, the index is trending has slightly up.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 2/9/24)