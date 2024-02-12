© 2024
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 2/9/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published February 12, 2024 at 10:29 AM EST

The Lehigh Valley business sentiment trend Shows a slight improvement.

The Lehigh Valley's Business Sentiment Index (BSI) post-COVID peaked in July 2021 and dropped as inflation rose. As inflation started to subside, the index stopped falling, and since last July, the index is trending has slightly up.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 2/9/24)

Tags
Economic Pulse EconomyBusinessBusiness Sentiment IndexLehigh ValleyCOVID-19Inflation
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
