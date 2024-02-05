© 2024
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 2/2/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published February 5, 2024 at 11:03 AM EST

The Consumer sentiment index zoomed up

The consumer sentiment index, the CSI, which fell to its lowest level ever in June of 2022, has been trending up, according to the University of Michigan, which released the results of its January survey. The consumer sentiment index vaulted 29% in the last two months, reaching its highest level in the last 2.5 years.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 2/2/24)

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
