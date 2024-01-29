Economic Pulse: Week of 1/26/24

The GDP up 3.3%.

On January 25th, the Bureau of Economic Analysis’s advanced estimate of the fourth quarter's growth is 4.8%, which, adjusted for inflation, gives us the real growth rate of 3.3%, well above expectations, This puts the 2023’s growth at an impressive 3.1%, marking the highest growth rate in the last 19 years, excluding the 20-21 gyration. All of this occurred despite numerous recession predictions throughout the previous year

