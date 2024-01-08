Economic Pulse: Week of 1/5/24

Consumer sentiment index jumped 14% in December.

The consumer sentiment index, the CSI, which fell to its lowest level ever in June 2022, leaped 14% in December 2023, rising to 69.7, its 2nd highest level in 2 years, according to the University of Michigan.

The lowest level for this index coincided with the highest inflation in the US over the last 40 years. As inflation started to subside, the consumer sentiment index rose; it stumbled in October and November but recovered almost all that loss in December.

(Original air-date: 1/5/24)