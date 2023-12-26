© 2023
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 12/22/23

By Kamran Afshar
Published December 26, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST

Employment in the Valley at 397,000, a record high

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, payroll employment in the Lehigh Valley reached a record high of 397,000 in October, the highest ever, and 5,700 above last year's level. However, it appears this is close to the top since the unemployment rate is in the range considered full employment.

(Original air-date: 12/22/23)

