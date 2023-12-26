Economic Pulse: Week of 12/22/23

Employment in the Valley at 397,000, a record high

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, payroll employment in the Lehigh Valley reached a record high of 397,000 in October, the highest ever, and 5,700 above last year's level. However, it appears this is close to the top since the unemployment rate is in the range considered full employment.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

