Economic Pulse: Week of 12/15/23

What is the state of the economy?

All through the year, there have been predictions of a recession coming soon. Those predictions have been upgraded in social media to a “silent depression” going on now! This is a new one; it is not a prediction; it is a claim that the economy is currently in depression, and the fact that everybody doesn’t see it is because this is a new type of depression, a silent one.

(Original air-date: 12/15/23)