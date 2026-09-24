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Charla Comunitaria
Charla Comunitaria

"Bringing the Resources to the Community" with Paula Johnson | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published September 24, 2026 at 12:35 PM EDT

Aurea Ortiz talks with Paula Johnson, Executive Director of the Northeast Community Center, which has been a pillar of Bethlehem's Marvine-Pembroke community for more than 40 years, and has since expanded some of its services to the entire Lehigh Valley.

Paula talks about breaking down the shame and fear that often comes with asking for help and their bilingual offerings, as well as misconceptions about the Pembroke community. Plus, their upcoming Trunk or Treat, which offers treats and resources from local organizations.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 9/24/26)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Paula JohnsonNortheast Community CenterFood InsecurityCommunity
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria. She was elected to the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Member Representative in 2024
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
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