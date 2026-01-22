© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
Charla Comunitaria
Charla Comunitaria

Normalizing the Struggle with Dr. Ben Iobst | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published January 22, 2026 at 4:03 PM EST

Aurea Ortiz welcomes Dr. Ben Iobst to share how his experience in the military and as a first responder led him to help others like him to mental health support. Ben shares more about his current work, which emphasizes the importance of hope.

They discuss the need for more empathy, the work to break the stigma around people in crisis, and what it really means to be an advocate.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 1/22/26)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Dr. Ben IobstMental HealthVeteransfirst responders
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria. She was elected to the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Member Representative in 2024
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
Related Content