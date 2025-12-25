© 2025
Charla Comunitaria

Honoring Traditions with Myrna Rivera | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published December 25, 2025 at 4:00 PM EST

Aurea Ortiz is joined by Myrna Rivera, Chair of ArtsQuest's Latin Programming Committee, to talk about the upcoming Three Kings Day celebration at SteelStacks.

They discuss the cultural significance of Three Kings Day in Latin communities and the traditions attendees will experience. Myrna also talks about ArtsQuest's mission to provide cultural programming year-round, and the value of understanding our neighbors.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 12/25/25)

Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria. She was elected to the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Member Representative in 2024
