Making a Cultural & Historical Connection with Emily Marchello and Katie Rymon | Charla Comunitaria

On this Hispanic Heritage Month episode, Aurea Ortiz sits down with Emily Marchello, Collections and Exhibitions Manager, and Katie Rymon, Manager of Education and Public Programming for the National Museum of Industrial History. They discuss the museum's increasing efforts to welcome in the Hispanic community, from a Spanish-language audio tour to a project focusing on steelworkers' heritage.

Emily and Katie share their excitement to be involved in welcoming the Patillas delegation as the Puerto Rican city is named Bethlehem's newest sister city. They also share how the artifacts in their collection can help people understand what their family experienced when working at Bethlehem Steel, and the importance of elevating different voices.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 9/17/24)