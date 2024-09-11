Giving Students a Cultural Link with Cecile Tybaud and Michelle Rios-Araque | Charla Comunitaria

On this Hispanic Heritage Month episode, Aurea Ortiz sits down with Cecile Tybaud, an educator working to immerse her students in Hispanic culture, and Michelle Rios-Araque, Assistant Director for Equity and Inclusion at Moravian University. They both discuss their efforts to encourage students to be involved in and celebrate various cultures.

Cecile talks about her recognition as an Unsung Hero for Bethlehem's upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, and the importance of showing students the relevance of language and culture classes. Michelle shares more information about Moravian's upcoming celebrations.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 9/10/24)