Kindness, Wisdom, and Justice with Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez | Charla Comunitaria

On this episode, Aurea Ortiz talks with Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez about her more than 30 years in public office, during which she became Pennsylvania's first Latina district judge.

Judge Matos Gonzalez looks back on her accomplishments while proving her kindness, wisdom, humility, and strong vision of justice, which helped her to open the doors of opportunity for others to follow in her footsteps.

(Original air-date: 3/28/24)