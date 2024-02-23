© 2024
Charla Comunitaria
Singing with One Community Voice with Sara Satullo and Donna Taggart | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published February 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST

On this episode, Aurea Ortiz and guests Sara Satullo from the City of Bethlehem and Donna Taggart from Taggart Associates discuss the community center that's in the works for Southside Bethlehem. They talk about the search for a location and the strict process they have to follow for the project.

They emphasize the vision of uniting all of Bethlehem's residents with the finished project, and the importance of including all voices and opinions in the journey there.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 2/22/24)

Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria.
