Recibe El Abrazo Patillense! Delia Rivas Rodriguez and Mildred Clausset Moret | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz welcomes Delia Rivas Rodriguez and Mildred Clausset Moret to talk about the upcoming Abrazo Patillense celebrations taking place from Sept. 1-3 across Allentown and Bethlehem.

This event is a celebration of unity and community for Puerto Ricans from Patillas, Bethlehem and elsewhere in the United States, and will feature music, food, softball games, and more. The Abrazo Patillense will also honor Cesar "Tito" Lebron Rodriguez, a longtime sports producer at the X61 radio station in Patillas and supporter of the celebration, who recently lost his daughter.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 8/21/23)