Charla Comunitaria
Charla Comunitaria

Recibe El Abrazo Patillense! Delia Rivas Rodriguez and Mildred Clausset Moret | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published August 22, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT

Aurea Ortiz welcomes Delia Rivas Rodriguez and Mildred Clausset Moret to talk about the upcoming Abrazo Patillense celebrations taking place from Sept. 1-3 across Allentown and Bethlehem.

This event is a celebration of unity and community for Puerto Ricans from Patillas, Bethlehem and elsewhere in the United States, and will feature music, food, softball games, and more. The Abrazo Patillense will also honor Cesar "Tito" Lebron Rodriguez, a longtime sports producer at the X61 radio station in Patillas and supporter of the celebration, who recently lost his daughter.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 8/21/23)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Delia Rivas RodriguezAbrazo PatillenseMildred Clausset MoretPatillasPuerto RicocelebrationHispanic communityLatino communityLehigh Valley
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria.
See stories by Aurea Ortiz
