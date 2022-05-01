Previewing ¡Fiesta Latina! with Margarita Gonzalez-Rivera and Olga Torres | Charla Comunitaria

Olga Negrón wants to shake up the SouthSide of Bethlehem for spring with the flavor of the Latin community by previewing the ¡Fiesta Latina! celebration taking place at Touchstone Theatre's Barrio Stage, April 30 at 6 p.m.

She welcomes fellow organizers Margarita Gonzalez-Rivera and Olga Torres to talk about the music by Mambo Kaliente, the delicious options available for tasting and why food is an important part of Latin culture, children's activities and the Borinqueneers Motorcycle Club, all in celebration of Latin American culture in the Lehigh Valley.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 4/28/22)