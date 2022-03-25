© 2022
Charla Comunitaria

The Importance of Bilingualism with Allentown's Matt Tuerk and Genesis Ortega | Charla Comunitaria

Published March 25, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk (left), Olga Negrón (center) and Communications Director Genesis Ortega (right)
Olga Negrón brings a first to WDIY — a bilingual program for Spanish-speaking residents of the Lehigh Valley! She welcomes Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk and Communications Manager Genesis Ortega for a conversation about Matt's path to mayor, his plans for the future of Allentown and its Latin American community, Genesis's position, and the importance of bilingual communication for the residents of Allentown and more.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 3/24/22)

Olga Negrón
Olga was the first elected Latina Councilwoman in the City of Bethlehem and for many years has been a force in the Lehigh Valley community as a member of several organizations in Pennsylvania. She is also the Office Manager and Community Liaison for HGSK Law Firm. Olga is a well-known public servant regarded as the guardian angel of the underdog, always fighting for justice, righting wrongs, empowering women and girls, and being the steady voice of the voiceless. She is happily married to District Magistrate Judge Nicholas Englesson.
