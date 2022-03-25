The Importance of Bilingualism with Allentown's Matt Tuerk and Genesis Ortega | Charla Comunitaria

Olga Negrón brings a first to WDIY — a bilingual program for Spanish-speaking residents of the Lehigh Valley! She welcomes Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk and Communications Manager Genesis Ortega for a conversation about Matt's path to mayor, his plans for the future of Allentown and its Latin American community, Genesis's position, and the importance of bilingual communication for the residents of Allentown and more.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 3/24/22)