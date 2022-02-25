© 2022
Charla Comunitaria

Vision for 2022 with Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds and Janine Santoro | Charla Comunitaria

Published February 25, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
Janine Santoro, Olga Negrón, and J. William Reynolds holding a WDIY sign.
Left to right: Janine Santoro, Olga Negrón, J. William Reynolds

Olga Negrón welcomes the newly elected Mayor of Bethlehem, J. William Reynolds, and the Director of Equity and Inclusion Janine Santoro, to talk about Janine’s newly created position in the city’s administration, including new plans and initiatives that focus on Bethlehem’s Latin American neighborhoods and overall quality of life in the city.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 2/24/22)

Olga Negrón
Olga was the first elected Latina Councilwoman in the City of Bethlehem and for many years has been a force in the Lehigh Valley community as a member of several organizations in Pennsylvania. She is also the Office Manager and Community Liaison for HGSK Law Firm. Olga is a well-known public servant regarded as the guardian angel of the underdog, always fighting for justice, righting wrongs, empowering women and girls, and being the steady voice of the voiceless. She is happily married to District Magistrate Judge Nicholas Englesson.
