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At the Movies

Moana | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published August 3, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT
Moana
/
IMDb

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Freedom High School, Class of 1990, graduate, is back in Disney’s live-action “Moana” as Maui, the demi-god, who helps Catherine Laga’aia in the title role of “Moana.” There’s adventure, dancing and singing with songs by Lin-Manual Miranda in the remake of the animated feature film. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Adventure, Musical, Comedy.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 8/3/26)

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At the Movies MoanaDwayne "The Rock" JohnsonDisneyadventureMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
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