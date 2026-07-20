Peter Asher: Everywhere Man | At the Movies

Cinema has a unique ability to transport viewers through time and place and introduce them to new faces. That's exactly what "Peter Asher: Nowhere Man" does. This documentary features interviews with Paul McCartney, Carole King, and many more to tell the extraordinary story of Peter Asher as his life intersected with some of history's greatest artists and musical moments. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews Biographical music documentary.

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(Original air-date: 7/20/26)

