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At the Movies

Toy Story 5 | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published June 29, 2026 at 3:49 PM EDT
Toy Story 5
/
IMDb

There’s a new toy in town in “Toy Story 5.” Lilypad (voiced by Greta Lee) is a frog-themed touch-screen electronic tablet delivered to the home of Bonnie (Scarlett Spears). The computer animation comedy refers to a time when children played with toys rather than electronic devices, computer screens and cell phones. It’s Buzz Lightyear the astronaut (Tim Allen), Jessie the cowgirl (Joan Cusack) and Woody, the cowboy (Tom Hanks) to the rescue. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the The Pixar Animation Studios’ Adventure Comedy.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 6/29/26)

Tags
At the Movies Toy Story 5Disney-PixarTom HanksTim AllenJoan CusackAdventure ComedyMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
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