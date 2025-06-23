How to Train Your Dragon | At the Movies

Dean DeBlois, director of the “How to Train Your Dragon” animated film trilogy, directs the live-action version. Hiccup (Mason Thames), a Viking-in-training to fight dragons, is the son of Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, who voiced the character in the animation films), chieftain of Berk, under constant attack by dragons. Hiccup befriends a young Night Fury dragon named Toothless. He rides the dragon and flies through the air on him. Hiccup’s friendship with Toothless is discovered by Astrid (Nico Parker), who is the dragon-fighting training class. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Adventure, Fantasy film.

(Original air-date: 6/23/25)