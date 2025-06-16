© 2025
At the Movies

The Phoenician Scheme | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published June 16, 2025 at 3:55 PM EDT
The Phoenician Scheme
IMDb

Director Wes Anderson has done it again with the bewildering, fascinating and entertaining “The Phoenician Scheme.” The lead characters are played by Benicio Del Toro (Anatole “Zsa-Zsa” Korda, a business tycoon); Mia Threapleton (Sister Liesl, Korda’s daughter) and Michael Cera (Bjørn Lund, a Norwegian entomologist). The supporting cast includes Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Riz Ahmed, Willem Dafoe, F. Murray Abraham and Bill Murray. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy, Crime, Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 6/16/25)

Tags
At the Movies The Phoenician SchemeWes AndersonComedyCrimeMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
